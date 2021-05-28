Man gets life for raping, robbing, stabbing and throwing victim into open grave

PRETORIA - The Piet Retief regional court has sentenced 20-year-old Mpumalanga man Ndumiso Nxumalo to life and 28 years’ imprisonment after he repeatedly stabbed, raped and robbed a 25-year-old woman in 2019.

Nxumalo was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokeswoman Monica Nyuswa said in a statement.

She said in June 2019 the victim, who knew Nxumalo as they stayed in the same neighbourhood, was walking in Phola Park when he accosted her.

“He took her to a half-built house, where he inserted his fingers into her private parts repeatedly, stabbed her several times and dragged her to a nearby graveyard where he robbed her of her R15 before he threw her in an open grave,” said Nyuswa.

The victim managed to walk out of the grave and went to her neighbours who took her for medical treatment. Nxumalo was arrested the following day, after the woman reported the incident to the police.

“Nxumalo maintained his innocence and claimed that he was at his home at the time of the offence. The State prosecutor, advocate Marlin Cairncross, led evidence of the victim, who told the court that after she was thrown in an open grave, she played dead and saw Nxumalo flee the scene. A medical report showing injuries was also handed in,” said Nyuswa.

She said the court found the victim’s evidence credible and Nxumalo was found guilty. Cairncross also highlighted the complainant’s testimony regarding the physical and psychological impact the incident had on her.

“The court agreed with the State’s contention that the case warranted a harsh sentence. Nxumalo was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, fifteen years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, eight years for attempted murder and another five years for defeating the ends of justice,” Nyuswa added.

The NPA said it hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those taking advantage of women, children and other vulnerable groups.

African News Agency