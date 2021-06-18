Man linked to alleged rhino poaching shot dead in Mpumalanga

They allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man, who was previously arrested on several allegations related to rhino-poaching cases which are currently before the High Court, in Hazyview on Thursday, police said in a statement.

Cape Town – Mpumalanga police are hunting suspects sought for the murder of a man suspected to have been involved in rhino-poaching activities.

’’The deceased was sitting in his Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie next to a shopping complex, when a group of about three armed suspects, who were driving in a black VW Polo, fired several shots at him and then fled the scene. He was rushed to hospital thereafter, where he later succumbed to the gunshot injuries,’’ police said.

Members of the public are urged to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.