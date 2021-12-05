Mother and son stabbed to death in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – A mother and her son were found stabbed to death at their home outside Bombela, formerly Nelspruit, on Saturday, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said two bodies were found at a house in Mataffin outside Mbombela.

“Police attended a scene after being informed of a bad odour coming from a certain house. When the members arrived at the house they found the door of house closed but unlocked and discovered a body of a 44-year-old-woman on the ground with a bed on top of her. The victim’s head was covered with a plastic bag and had a visible wound on her shoulder,” Mohlala said. “The neighbours informed police that the woman was residing with her son and were both last seen on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The two were never heard of or seen since then. The body of a 28-year-old man believed to be the woman's son was found in the house’s garage with stab wounds.“ He said the police were investigating two counts of murder.

“Police urge anyone with information who can assist in tracing the suspect/suspects to call the Crime Stop number on 0860 010 111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” he said. In the Eastern Cape, Mdantsane police have launched a search for a 28-year-old woman. Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said Noluthando Tshali from Nu1, Mdantsane, was last seen on December 2 leaving her work place in Berea, East London, at about 2pm.

"She did not arrive at home to date. She was wearing a black jersey, blue stripe shirt, black pants and a pair of black takkies. “Tshali is a mother of two children, one-year-old and eight-year-old sons. She was also staying with her 16-year-old sister," Captain Mzuku said. “A search for Tshali was conducted soon after she was reported missing to the police on Friday, December 3, 2021, at about 9:25 but to no luck. The investigation continues."