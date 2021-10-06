Mpumalanga cop fatally shoots suspect as they defended themselves

Pretoria - A suspected criminal died after being shot by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga who were “defending themselves” as the man had opened fire on them. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident took place in the late hours of Monday, at Mhluzi near Middelburg.

“According to [SAPS] reports, a team of detectives were following up on information on the whereabouts of suspects in connection with two business robberies that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 02 October 2021 at Middelburg,” said Mohlala. He said the “astute” detectives managed to apprehend two male suspects. During the arrest, two vehicles - a black Audi A4 and a gold Audi A4 - were confiscated for purposes of investigation. “These members [detectives] then continued with their duties and went to a certain house at Mhluzi and as they reportedly opened the door to conduct a search, they were met with a hail of bullets as the suspect abruptly started firing shots at the said members, injuring one,” said Mohlala.

“The members then defended themselves where they shot back at the suspect who later succumbed to his injuries.” The injured detective was taken to hospital and a case of attempted murder was opened. “The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was notified about the incident,” said Mohlala.