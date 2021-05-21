Mpumalanga farmer missing since March found dead in Free State

Johannesburg - A farmer that had been reported missing two months ago was found dead and his body dumped inside a donga in another province.

The remains of Themba Isaac Vilakazi, 54, of Mpumalanga, were found near Vrede, Free State on Tuesday.

Two men have since been arrested after one was found with property belonging to him and another took police to where his body was.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said Vilakazi mysteriously disappeared on March 25.

This was after he had informed his family that he had earlier received a call from a police officer and he was to drive to Standerton Police Station to see him.

He is said to have got into his bakkie and driven away. That was the last time anyone saw him.

“His family then reported him as missing after they tried on several occasions to contact him on his cellphone. However, their efforts were unsuccessful as they could not reach him”.

Hlathi said a case was opened and police started investigating the matter.

“During their investigation, police unearthed details that shed more light on Vilakazi's disappearance.

“On Tuesday, May 18, police made a breakthrough where they arrested two men, aged 32 and 33 in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

“The duo are fingered in the case and during the arrest, property believed to be that of Mr Vilakazi was found in possession of one of the men.

“Meanwhile, the other man reportedly pointed out where his body was buried,” Hlathi said.

Vilakazi's white Toyota bakkie with registration number KTC 469 MP has not yet been found though, Hlath said.

Acting Mpumalang Police Commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla, has applauded the work displayed by police.

"We are adamant that the investigation will progress very well to ensure that justice is served for the murdered farmer. We believe that the arrests will send a stern warning to farm murderers that we are coming for them. We hope the public will continue to give us information on the whereabouts of suspects so that they too can be put behind bars. " said General Phahla.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for suspects involved in the murder of 58-year-old Hennie Moldenhaver.

On Sunday, May 16, unknown people entered Moldenhaver’s Weiland Farm in Amersfoort then shot and killed him.

Police have requested anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Constable Nomndeni Madonsela at 071 203 1458.

