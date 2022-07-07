Mpumalanga govt employees told to work from home until Monday due to fuel protests

Johannesburg - The office of the Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Maria Mtshweni-Tsipane has sent out a notice to employees to work from home until Monday, July 11, due to the ongoing protests in the Ehlazeni District against the fuel price hike. The protesting began on Wednesday following the announcement of the fuel price hike. Trucks were used along the N4 route to create a blockade with the help of taxi drivers and commuters.

The blockade on the N4 in Mbombela was cleared, however, protesters returned again Thursday morning to block the R34 road and N2 freeway in both directions with trucks. Although roads have been cleared, demonstrations still continue in other areas and have caused normal daily operations to slow down, especially in Mbombela. Fuel prices saw a massive hike on Wednesday, with petrol increasing by R2.57 a litre, and diesel going up by R2.30 a litre. This has pushed the price per litre up to R26.70 a litre inland – the highest price on record.

It is said that protests have also taken a violent turn in certain areas, forcing stores and other businesses to close. “With situation quickly becoming unstable on multiple routes around Nelspruit, Lowveld Security JOC advises that caution is taken and to avoid any form of travel unless absolutely critical,” “The protest did take a violent turn, as we heard that people were throwing stones in the CBD. Businesses in the CBD were instructed to close,”John Meintjies, a Lowveld JOC member told IOL on Wednesday

The SAPS said that the R34 route is open again and traffic is flowing, but because there is still unrest in certain parts of Mpumalanga, it is advised that residents stay home if they can. #NationalShutdown #MbombelaShutdown #Mbombela #Nelspruit 📍 kunje pic.twitter.com/2fsogQAP72 — Morudi (@modibaml) July 7, 2022 entrances & exits to lekazi are blocked and there are threats to burn the only working petrol station #MbombelaShutdown — nomy mash 🪷 (@nomy_mashego) July 7, 2022 #NationalShutdown

Nelspruit is still closed but word has it that someone people went to work using buses , apparently the buses wont be able to transport them back pic.twitter.com/ijzgFWSpbC — Mbali_Mthethwa (@VictressMthethw) July 7, 2022 IOL