Mpumalanga health department denies shortages of free condoms

Cape Town - The Mpumalanga Department of Health has denied spreading reports of shortages in distribution of free condoms and stock supplies in its health care facilities. This follows after it was widely reported that the entire province of Mpumalanga is faced with a shortage of free condoms due to suppliers being out of stock.

Earlier this week, the Daily Maverick reported that the province faced a free condom shortage due to suppliers being out of stock and while the full consequences of the situation remain to be seen. Clinic staff findings at one truck stop in Mpumalanga's Ehlanzeni District indicate that truck drivers and sex workers are among those affected. Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Mpumalanga has since denied the shortage and poor distribution of free condoms in their facilities.

The MEC for Health in Mpumalanga, Sasekani Manzini, said that the shortage of condoms in the country was experienced due to the fact that suppliers did not have stock due to effects of Covid-19. "We would like to assure the people of the province that there are no shortages of condoms, and that they can access condoms from all corners of our health facilities.” “However, in Mpumalanga, we were not affected by those shortages. Condoms were available in all our secondary sites, and the department can confirm that the province has condoms in all our health facilities, including buffer stock in our condom warehouses,’’ Manzini said.

Manzini said that the department remains resolute in ensuring that all healthcare facilities do provide needed services to the public, including condoms that are distributed free of charge. She also highlighted that the area that the circulating reports are referring to is the Komatipoort border gate and the matter received an urgent attention from the department. She further sated that this will be an opportunity for the department to make sure that people are protected as the area has a large number of travellers.

