Mpumalanga man, 23, handed life term for 16-year-old girl’s gang rape

Pretoria - The Piet Retief Regional Court has sentenced a 23-year-old man from New Stand, Mpumalanga province to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl.

Lindokuhle Madonsela was initially charged alongside five minors, but they were later acquitted due to insufficient evidence, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokeswoman Monica Nyuswa said in a statement.

“In November 2017, the victim was walking in Driefontein with her three friends when they were chased by a group of men. Her friends managed to outrun them but she was caught and taken to a secluded area where she was gang raped,” said Nyuswa.

The incident was reported to police the next day, but the victim was only able to identify Madonsela.

“He was subsequently arrested. Madonsela did not dispute that he had sexual intercourse [with the girl] but he claimed that they were in a love relationship. He further denied that he was part of the group who gang raped her,” said Nyuswa.

A DNA report linking Madonsela with the offence was presented in court. Regional prosecutor advocate Marlin Cairncross argued that the victim’s identification of Madonsela as one of the assailants was trustworthy and credible.

“The court rejected Madonsela's version and accepted the state's submission in particular that gang rape is one of the worst forms of rape and the traumatic effect (it had on the victim’s life),” said Nyuswa.

Earlier this month, two Mpumalanga men were arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping their minor daughters, one eventually impregnating his 14-year-old child.

One of the fathers, a 48-year-old from Masoyi, was turned in by his 12-year-old daughter who, accompanied by her friends, went to the police station to report him, according to Mpumalanga police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The two men were expected in the Kabokweni and Emalahleni magistrate's courts on Wednesday to face charges of rape. - African News Agency (ANA)

