File picture

Thulamahashe, Mpumalanga - A 21-year-old man will on Tuesday appear in court for allegedly killing his girlfriend and burying her body in the yard near Thulamahashe, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday. Police spokesman Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said his family handed him over to the Mpumalanga police on Saturday after he confided in them that he killed his 22-year-old girlfriend three months ago.

"Upon investigation, the suspect confessed that he assaulted her with a blunt object on her head after they had an argument. He then put her in a suitcase and buried her in the yard. Relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene where the decomposed body was found," Bhembe said.

His first appearance in the Mhala Magistrate's Court was on Monday and he was remanded in custody.

He will apply for bail on Tuesday in the same court.

African News Agency (ANA)