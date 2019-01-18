File picture: Pixabay

Calcutta - A Mpumalanga mother wanted in connection with the murder of her son has finally been apprehended, authorities confirmed on Friday. Police had been searching for the 37-year-old woman since Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her son to death during an argument on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two had an argument over an ID book leading to the fatal stabbing of the 17-year-old boy.

The teen was later found lying on the street by community members.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe confirmed that the woman was found hiding in the toilet of a newly-built house around the Mkhuhlu area.

"She’s expected to appear before the Calcatta Magistrate’s court on Monday, January 21, facing a charge of murder," he said.

