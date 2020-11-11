Mpumalanga motorists pay up after being arrested for not paying traffic fines

Johannesburg - Six ‘top offenders’ for traffic violations were arrested in Mpumalanga this past weekend, with one offender found with as many as 11 arrest warrants and traffic fines totalling over R20 000. The arrests were made after the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison officials undertook to track down and arrest 15 top offenders for road violations. The department said on Tuesday it had nabbed six of the 15. They said Norman Mamba of Masuku, was arrested and convicted in court , for having being wanted for his 11 arrest warrants totalling R23 500. He was given a six month prison sentence or a R3000 fine.

“He appeared in Komatipoort Magistrate Court on Monday to answer for two of the 11 warrants of arrest.

“He was given a six months sentence with an option of R3000 fine suspended for five years,” said Moeti Mmusi, a spokesperson for the department.

“Mamba was remanded in custody so that he can appear in various courts including Tonga for seven outstanding warrants of arrest.

“He is scheduled to make other appearance in Lows Creek and Nelspruit Magistrate courts respectively for similar offences,” said Mmusi.

Another motorist, Delani Jabu Nkosi appeared in Carolina Magistrate Court for failure to respond to eight warrants of arrest totalling R19 700.

He paid R14 000 towards his outstanding fines and will appear in court again next week for his remaining warrants.

In another case, Mxolisi Ngcobela, who had eight arrest warrants totalling R8400, appeared at the Standerton Magistate Court.

He paid the outstanding money on Tuesday.

At the Lydenburg Magistrate Court, Sharon Beeget, had five warrants of arrest totalling R4000. She paid in full.

At the Witbank Magistrates Court, Vusi Mdluli was nabbed for his five warrants totalling R6000. He paid.

On Tuesday, Timothy Manzini appeared at the Komatioort Magistrate Court for his nine warrants.

“He is expected in court again today,” Mmusi explained.

Transport regulation general manager, Sibandiso Nkuna, has warned motorists to pay their traffic fines and not allow them to be converted to warrants of arrest.

"It is not the intention of the department to bring misery to people with these arrests.

“All we want to do is to encourage motorists and vehicle owners to come forward and pay the outstanding traffic fines.

“We also believe that this will have on government to get motorists to obey the rules," said Nkuna.

To check if you have outstanding traffic summonses, contact the department on 013 766 1535 during office hours.

