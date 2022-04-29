Mpumalanga police hunt for scammers who conned over 5 000 government employees

Pretoria – Mpumalanga police are hunting for nine scammers who targeted more than 5 000 government employees including police officers and convinced them to invest their money promising them to get between 80% and 150% returns. The company called Mr Coin had seven men and two women.

The group operated their office at a mall in Elukwatini and attracted people from surrounding areas including Nhlazatshe and Ekulindeni. There were also other offices at Carolina, Ermelo and Dundonuld which recruited and attracted people from surrounding areas. To gain trust from the masses, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said In January, the group made presentations in schools and gave children pairs of school shoes in the guise of giving back to poor communities.

They also employed local people. “They were targeting professionals like nurses, teachers, police officers etc, so that people would think they are legitimate,” Sekgotodi said. “The so-called investments were divided into three categories, silver, gold and platinum.

“Silver category’s interest was 80% of the invested amount, gold category’s interest was 100% and the platinum category’s interest was 150%. “The investment money was brought in cash and not deposited in bank accounts. “They also paid people in cash as their pay-outs.

“They tried their utmost best to hide the evidence and their identities,” Sekgodi said. The group went as far as promising 10% commission to those who recruited people to invest. On March 11, victims went to the offices to make some claims and found the offices closed.

The matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation. “It is alleged that the suspects were speaking Zulu except a lady who was speaking Setswana.” Members of the public who can assist with information about the whereabouts of the suspects can contact the investigating officer Captain Thembinkosi Nkambule on 082 303 9872.