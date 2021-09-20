Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for suspect who raped his half-sister

MPUMALANGA police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly raped his half-sister in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga. It is alleged the suspect found his 25-year-old sibling sleeping in bed after she had attended a funeral when he raped her.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened on Saturday and the suspect fled the area after the alleged rape. “A 25-year-old female was allegedly raped at Kabokweni whilst taking a nap after coming back from a funeral. “Sadly, the suspect is her half-brother and after the incident he reportedly fled the scene. This matter was also reported to police at Kabokweni and the case assigned to Kanyamazane FCS for investigation.

“A manhunt was launched for the suspect and an arrest is yet to be made,” he said. This was the third rape incident in the Kabokweni area after two girls, both aged 16, were also allegedly raped by 21 and 29-year-old suspects respectively. The teens were allegedly raped while they had been walking to the shop and salon respectively, when the suspects forced them into a room where they were allegedly raped. Both suspects were known to the victims, police said.