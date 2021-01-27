Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for two dangerous murder suspects who escaped from prison

Johannesburg – Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for two dangerous murder suspects who escaped from prison on Tuesday. Police said Sabelo Nkosi, 24, and Njabulo Nsibande, 27, were arrested for murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances, crimes which were purportedly committed in December 2016. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi described the escapees as “dangerous” and urged the public to assist the police with information which could lead to their rearrest. Hlathi said the two had appeared in the Mpumalanga High Court, sitting at the Breyten Magistrate’s Court, on Monday, before they escaped from custody the following day. “A vigorous manhunt has been launched by police in Mpumalanga following an incident where two dangerous suspects escaped from lawful custody earlier on Tuesday.

“The duo are said to have escaped at Gert Sibande District near Ermelo Correctional Centre. They were being transported from Breyten Magistrate's Court to the correctional facility.

“Nkosi and Nsibande were initially arrested after they reportedly committed various offences in December 2016. These offences include murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape as well as two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and were both on trial for the said charges.

“The escapees appeared before the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court which was sitting at Breyten on Monday.”

Hlathi said police were conducting an internal investigation to determine how the two escaped from the correctional services facility.

He urged members of the public to assist the police with information by contacting Detective Sergeant Mmabatho Mafate of Ermelo Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit at 072 610 5768, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or using the MYSAPSAPP on your smartphone

“All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Hlathi said.

