Thursday, June 16, 2022

Mpumalanga police on the hunt for suspects who robbed Kwaggafontein police station

File Photo: Phando Jikelo

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has ordered the mobilisation of maximum resources to arrest suspects who robbed the Kwaggafontein police station on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on Thursday, Manamela assured the public that police are doing everything in the powers to apprehend the suspects.

“Currently, the investigation is ongoing and members of the media will be updated on the developments thereof,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Speaking to IOL on Thursday, Mohlala said they cannot provide any further details.

However, there are reports that there were six robbers and they took shotguns, rifles, pistols and four cellphones.

They also allegedly got away with 83 rounds for R5 rifles, 25 rounds for pistols and 250 rounds for pump gun and a bullet-proof vest.

IOL

