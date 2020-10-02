Mpumalanga premier and MEC test positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Mpumalanga’s Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and the MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Gabisile Tshabalala have both tested positive for Covid-19 this week. Spokesperson for the premier, Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni, said the premier experienced flu-like symptoms on Sunday and was subsequently tested. The test results came back positive on Wednesday. Mtsweni-Tsipane has reportedly been in isolation since Sunday and will continue to monitor her health. The premier will perform her duties remotely. “As a precautionary measure, the premier has also communicated news of her test to all contacts from the last seven days,” Mkani-Mpolweni said in a statement on Wednesday. On Thursday, the MEC’s office confirmed her test results.

“Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Ms Gabisile Tshabalala has tested positive for Covid-19,” said the MEC’s office in a statement.

“MEC Tshabalala is in good condition and is currently in self-isolation at home, where she is following all the required precautions as outlined by the medical practitioners.”

The Mpumalanga premier also noted the resurgence in infections and urged residents to remain vigilant.

“This is the second MEC to test positive, including myself, in the space of a week,” said the premier in a statement on Thursday in response to the MEC’s positive results.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa, there have been 4,209,049 tests conducted and a further 676,084 confirmed cases, according to the government.

The national Covid-19 death toll is currently 16,866.

The latest data available shows that the Mpumalanga province accounts for only 4% (27,376) of the total number of cases in South Africa.

Out of that, there have been a total of 26,022 recoveries, while the provincial death toll sits at 561.

African News Agency