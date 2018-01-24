KwaMhlanga - A 16-year-old high school pupil from KwaMhlanga was fatally stabbed by another pupil, Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the pupil was stabbed at around 3pm on Tuesday.

"The stabbing comes after the two pupils were reportedly engaged in a fight. According to information at police disposal the victim sustained multiple stab wounds in the process and had to be rushed to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival," Bhembe said.

"The suspect fled the scene after the ordeal and police have launched a manhunt for him."

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma expressed concern over pupils carrying dangerous weapons to school and said that it often resulted in "unnecessary loss or endangerment of others’ lives".

African News Agency/ANA