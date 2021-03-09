Mpumalanga rapist who insisted he was dating 13-year-old victim jailed for life

PRETORIA – A 30-year-old Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the KwaMhlanga regional court for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2011. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokeswoman Monica Nyuswa said Solly Nhlanhla Mthembu of Tweefontein was sentenced on Monday. “During trial, the court heard that on 18 September 2011 the minor, who stayed in the same village as Mthembu, was on her way to the shop when two unknown men pounced on her. They dragged her but she managed to break loose and jumped to her neighbour’s wall,” said Nyuswa. The two attackers pursued the teenager and dragged her out of the yard. “Mthembu forced her to go to his place and raped her. The victim who did not know Mthembu at that time, reported the incident to her mother. The police were alerted and Mthembu was arrested,” said Nyuswa.

She said Mthembu was positively linked to the crime through DNA.

“He denied the allegations and claimed that they had an intimate relationship with the victim. He also claimed that he did not know her age but the victim told him that she was in high school. He also denied penetrating her,” said Nyuswa.

“Prosecutor Betty Mutavhatsindi led the victim’s evidence and her mother’s. The medical report which showed the minor’s injuries was also handed in. Further, DNA results that were submitted were not disputed.”

In the end, the court found no substantive or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and slapped Mthembu with life in prison.

“The court declared him unfit to possess a firearm and unsuitable to work with children. His name will also be listed in the national register of sexual offenders. The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence,” said Nyuswa.

– African News Agency (ANA)