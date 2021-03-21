Mpumalanga SAPS investigating theft of human skeletal remains

Nelspruit - Mpumalanga police are investigating that the theft of skeletal remains, which were allegedly stolen at a state mortuary in Standerton. The human skeletal remains were kept for investigation purposes. The remains are subject to a police investigation on a murder case in which a 62-year-old former police officer was murdered. The discovery was made on Friday, 19 March 2021. According to reports, the victim was reported missing by his family in October 2020. Police launched a search for him then, without any success until Friday, 12 March 2021, when 26-year-old Mr Sanele Msimang handed himself over to the Harrismith Police Station in the Free State.

Msimang informed police there, that he killed his employer at Standerton somewhere last year and buried his remains in a shallow grave.

He was then detained at the station and arrangements were made that he be brought to Standerton to face charges for this act.

On Monday, 15 March 2021, Msimang arrived at Standerton Police Station and cooperated positively in all aspects of the investigation including pointing out where he had buried the remains of his employer which were exhumed and taken for forensic tests.

A murder case was then opened hence Msimang was charged and appeared at the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 18 March 2021, where he was remanded in custody until Tuesday, 23 March 2021.

Whilst busy investigating the murder case, police received disturbing news that the seized skeletal remains were now reportedly missing.

A case of theft was then opened accordingly with an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Police urge anyone with information with regards to the stolen skeletal remains, to contact Detective Constable Lefa Tsotetsi at 066 019 8487 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

The public can also send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

