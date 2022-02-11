Mpumalanga serial killer handed five life sentences for murdering five young women

Pretoria - The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a serial killer, Julius Mndawe, to five life terms for the murders of five young women and an additional 25 years for defeating the ends of justice. Mndawe, 28, was convicted for killing Tokie Tlaka, 24, Banele Khoza, 15, Noxolo Mdluli, 17, Felicia Mdlovu, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19, and burying their bodies in shallow graves in his yard in Masoyi, outside White River.

His killing spree went on between January 2018 and May 2019. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Mndawe was cruel and he burned his victims after killing them. “The ladies were lured by the suspect as he invited them to his place and then preyed on them.”

Mohlala said he was arrested on July 3, 2019, after one of the victims was reported missing and her cellphone was traced and found in the possession of the suspect. “He then confessed that he knew the missing girl and that he had killed her and buried her inside his room.” Police found more bodies buried in his yard.

Mndawe pleaded guilty to the charges. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended the work done by the team of detectives, and the prosecution team. "We hope the sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who might consider emulating the actions of the accused.’’