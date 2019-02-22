File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Mpumalanga's provincial police commissioner, lieutenant-general Mondli Zuma, said on Friday he was "elated" at the diligence displayed by officers in White River, Lydenburg and Delmas that led to 10 suspects being arrested in separate incidents that included robbery, drug dealing and rape. In the latest incident, two men were arrested on Thursday following the recovery of a vehicle that was stolen near Nelspruit.

"Police conducted a joint operation between the White River K9, Nelspruit Detectives as well as a private security company, resulting in the pair being nabbed and a stolen vehicle recovered. Inside the car, police found 34 vehicle keys, jamming remote controls as well as a signal jammer with 18 antennae," provincial SAPS spokesperson colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said via a statement.

During a second incident in Delmas on Thursday, a sting operation was launched following a tip off that a house in the area was manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

Bhembe said that officers from Delmas, Vosman, Witbank, Kriel and the Middelburg K9 Unit took part in the sting, which resulted in the seizure of 89 bundles of Khat with an estimated street value of R48 000. Seven suspected drug dealers were arrested.

On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping, robbery and rape.

Said Bhembe: "Information at police disposal suggested that the man targeted women who were hitch-hiking and took them to the bushes where he robbed and raped them. He also targeted unsuspecting people withdrawing money from ATMs and robbed them. The suspect's vehicle was spotted by members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit whereafter he sped off and a chase ensued along Sabie Road. [At this] point backup was requested from Sabie Police Station as well as the Nelspruit Flying Squad, who managed to intercept the suspect."

The man is expected to appear at the Mashishing Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of robbery, kidnapping and rape.

"A preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect was currently on parole for possession of an unlicensed firearm sentence and the parole was due to end in September this year," said Bhembe.

He said the commissioner was "thrilled" with the "sterling work" done by officers and well as private security, "who are always available to fight crime".

African News Agency (ANA)