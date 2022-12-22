Mpumalanga top cop sends festive greetings to police and CPF members after challenging year

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga’s top cop has wished all police officers and members of community policing forums a safe festive season and a prosperous new year ahead. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said it had been a challenging year for the police service in Mpumalanga.

The top cop also shared safety tips for members of the public. “It has not been easy dealing with hard-core criminals who would not hesitate to take your life as a police officer. “It has also not been easy for our members to witness their colleagues being attacked and brutally shot whilst in the line of duty. It has not been easy to lose our members in other ways such as sickness.

“It has not been easy for all of us. However, we stood firm and continue to march forward and thus work harder in ensuring that the community of Mpumalanga is safe.” Manamela said members of the public had to follow these safety tips this festive season: • Have your nearest SAPS station telephone number on hand.

• Never trust strangers; do not take gifts/food/drinks from them as they might be poisoned or spiked. • Do not hitch-hike. • Do not purchase second-hand goods from an unregistered retailer.

• Avoid walking alone in the evening or in secluded areas. • Do not drink and drive. • Avoid physical confrontations/fights.

• Be aware of scams/fraudulent activities. • Do not leave your valuables unattended. • Report any strange behaviour to the police.

Manamela has also humbly requested that all liquor outlets and taverns in the province comply with the Liquor Act. “This will assist us with the challenge of alcohol-related cases. Most sexual offences and murder cases reported to us are mainly taking place in the evening when people are walking from taverns going home. “I want to warn all the tavern owners that we are not going to tolerate non-compliance as we will close them down should we find them not complying. Where necessary, we will bargain that their licences be revoked for good.”

Furthermore, the provincial manager and provincial management extended best wishes to the media houses in the province for the sterling job they have done throughout the year. “As we celebrate this festive season, let us be patriotic and responsible citizens. I want to see all the people of Mpumalanga back in complete piece in January. “Let us not forget that, after these holidays, is a school calendar.