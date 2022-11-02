MTN SA Foundation donates multimedia centre to rural Mpumalanga community

Johannesburg - In a bid to close the digital divide in a rural Mpumalanga community, the MTN SA Foundation has donated a hi-tech multimedia centre to Mgobodzi Village. The 20-seater multimedia centre is equipped with desktops, free MTN wi-fi connectivity for 24 months, an interactive whiteboard, laser printer and other necessary hardware and software.

Story continues below Advertisement

The MTN SA Foundation said it would also provide ICT training for staff who would man the centre in order to create a seamless experience for visitors and ensure that they can easily access and enjoy the benefits of the technology. The MTN SA Foundation said the multimedia centre was part of a long-standing public-private partnership (PPP) with the Department of Social Department as part of skills development, fighting poverty and building a caring society. The 20-seater multimedia centre is equipped with desktops, free MTN Wi-Fi connectivity for 24 months, an interactive white board, laser printer and other necessary hardware and software. Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, the general manager of the MTN SA Foundation, said geographic challenges such as mountainous terrain add to the difficulty of service delivery.

“The technical and information gaps common in communities and schools outside major urban areas prevent thousands of South Africans from accessing the online resources that have the potential to enrich and transform their lives. “Effective public and private partnerships are needed now more than ever to deliver infrastructure and support services to schools and community centres. “It is imperative to build an inclusive, informed society that will ensure rural learners and communities benefit from technology, communication services and the growth opportunities that come along with digital skills development,” said Mtunzi-Hairwadzi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said the mobile network giant had to date handed over more than 500 multimedia centres in schools and communities across the country. “Each year we work hard to extend our reach in driving economic growth and community upliftment across the country. “Our partnership with Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu on this project is aimed at doing just that, and we will continue to work hard to ensure more people in more communities are given every opportunity to succeed at school, or in life, and be future-fit,” said Mtunzi-Hairwadzi.