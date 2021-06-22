Murderer out on parole arrested for car hijacking

Pretoria - A man who was convicted of murder and robbery then released on parole is back behind bars for alleged hijacking. Sizwe Mduduzi Mahlalelahe appared at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday for fresh charges of hijacking and was remanded in custody.

The 38-year-old man was arrested during an operation led by the Mpumalanga Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and the Nelspruit Crime Intelligence Unit on Thursday, Mpumalanga Hawks spokeswoman, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said in a statement. She said that followed an investigation into a series of car hijackings that were preceded by an attempted cash-in-transit heist on May 6, when a group of armed suspects allegedly rammed a cash van on the road between Barberton and Nelspruit and attempted to blow it with explosives. “When the suspects saw that the (heist was) unsuccessful, they allegedly hijacked a Toyota Hilux bakkie and fled to Barberton. In Barberton they allegedly abandoned the bakkie and hijacked a VW Polo which was later recovered between White River and Kabokweni,” Sekgotodi said.

Mahlalela was allegedly linked to both recovered vehicles and a warrant of arrest was issued against him, leading to his arrest. “Further investigation by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team established that the suspect was out on parole during the commission of the alleged crime. He had been sentenced on charges of murder and house robbery,” Sekgotodi said. Mahlalela was expected back in court on June 28.