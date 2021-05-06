Murderer serving life term gets 8 more years for having phone behind bars

Johannesburg - A murderer, serving a life sentence, has been slapped with an extra eight years for the illegal possession of a cellphone while in prison as well as intimidation.

Elliot Groenewald, 63, was slapped with the extra time behind bars by the Middelburg Regional Court on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Groenewald reached out to someone outside prison, and gave him instructions to murder someone.

Groenewald’s plot was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, she said.

Investigations were conducted and Groenewald was found in possession of a cellphone in his cell.

“The court has sentenced Groenewald to eight years’ imprisonment, five of them suspended for five years. The three-year jail term will be served concurrently with his life sentence,” Sekgotodi said.

In an unrelated matter, Cornelius Du Toit, 42, of Nelspruit, has been handed a five-year prison term for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Hawks had arrested him after receiving a tip-off that he was selling firearms to poachers.

Sekgotodi said the Hawks went to the address they were given and conducted a search-and-seizure operation in May last year.

“During the operation, two unlicensed firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized.

“He pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to a fine of R15 000 or five years imprisonment by the Nelspruit Regional Court on Wednesday.”

IOL