Nelspruit police station closed after Covid-19 case

JOHANNESBURG: Nelspruit police station has been temporarily closed after a staffer tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Mpumalanga has had 71 265 positive cases since March last year, with 1 262 deaths and 68 972 recoveries. Currently there are 1 031 active cases in the province.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the police station would be closed temporarily.

“The Community Service Centre will now be operated in a mobile caravan which is placed at the front entrance of the police station at 15 Bester Street.

“To access the station, the community can call 072 859 0038, for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended accordingly,” he said.