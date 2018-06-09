June 10 - A man died when the driver of the car he was travelling in apparently lost control of the car and crashed into a tree alongside the Ermelo Road, about 10km from the town in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

ERMELO - A man died when the driver of the car he was travelling in apparently lost control of the car and crashed into a tree alongside the Ermelo Road, about 10km from the town in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 2.30am and found that there was nothing they could do to save the passenger, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

The man was believed to be in his 20s and was declared dead on the scene. The driver, a man believed to be in his 30s, was "walking around outside of the vehicle".

READ MORE: LOOK: Baby killed, two adults injured in Mpumalanga crash

He sustained minor injures and was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Siddall said.

African News Agency/ANA