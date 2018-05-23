Witbank - Mpumalanga police on Thursday confirmed that 13-year-old Katlego Marite, who was reported kidnapped earlier this week, has been found alive.

Marite was kidnapped while playing with his two friends at Frangipani Street in Tasbetpark Extension 03, in Witbank on Sunday at around 3.30pm.

Kidnappers demanded a ransom of 15 Bitcoin for Marite's "safe release". Bitcoin is cryptocurrency valued at almost R100 000 each.

"Do not involve the police. We are monitoring all your communications and movements," said the note.

The note added that if the Bitcoins are not paid on time, Marite will be hanged then decapitated and a video of his death will be sent to the parents.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed that Marite had been found alive in Witbank.

"He has been found alive... less than an hour ago in Witbank," he said.

Hlathi was unable to provide more details around his safe return or whether the kidnappers had been paid their ransom.

IOL