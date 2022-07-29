Police open inquest docket after skeletal remains found near Delmas farm

Durban: Delmas police have opened an inquest docket after skeletal remains were found on Thursday.
A person was collecting wood in a field near a farm when he stumbled upon the remains.
"On arrival, the SAPS members from Delmas confirmed that the skeletal remains were indeed that of a human. Upon further investigation, members noticed two small holes in the skull, suggesting the person has been shot," said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.
He said two cable ties were found attached to the remains.
Mohlala said the other items found with the skeleton included a black jacket and black trousers. Both items of clothing were torn.
Boots on the ground: Mpumalanga cops donate school uniforms, shoes to needy learners
Three years later, one person arrested for R26 million jewellery robbery at Sandton
SAPS pepper spray, a hand grenade and unlicensed gun found during raid in Mpumalanga
Murdered traffic officer Thabo Mashego’s car found parked in a gogo’s backyard
Police make U-turn after initially claiming arrested Zimbabweans were driving SAPS car
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Mohlala said the gender of the person had not been determined.
The police have urged anyone with information regarding the discovery or anyone who might have been looking for a loved one wearing similar clothing to those found, to contact the Delmas police or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
Mpumalanga SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the matter would be investigated.
"We are looking forward to getting answers through the investigation that has already commenced"," Manamela said.
IOL