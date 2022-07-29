Police open inquest docket after skeletal remains found near Delmas farm

A person was collecting wood in a field near a farm when he stumbled upon the remains.

Durban: Delmas police have opened an inquest docket after skeletal remains were found on Thursday.

"On arrival, the SAPS members from Delmas confirmed that the skeletal remains were indeed that of a human. Upon further investigation, members noticed two small holes in the skull, suggesting the person has been shot," said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

He said two cable ties were found attached to the remains.

Mohlala said the other items found with the skeleton included a black jacket and black trousers. Both items of clothing were torn.