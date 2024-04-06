The crackdown on illegal mining in Mpumalanga communities continues to intensify as police seized 36 phendukas, eight gas bottles, five gas regulators, and a cutting torch at the Sabie informal settlement.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said zama zamas who were responsible for the illegal mining activities in the informal settlement were not found when police descended on the informal settlement on Thursday, as part of the Operation Vala Umgodi.

He said they abandoned their illegal mining equipment, which was seized by the police. The equipment included the 36 phendukas, which is a rolling cylinder used to separate oil from the element being mined, gas bottles, gas regulators and a cutting torch.

The operation targeted the Sabie area which is known for its alleged illegal mining activities.