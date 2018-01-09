White River - A three-month pregnant woman has been raped in front of her five-year-old daughter, allegedly by an unknown man before she severely bit his penis on Spionkop Road outside White River, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the incident happened at a plantation on Monday afternoon.

“The woman, in her early 30s, was hitch-hiking for a ride with her child to the clinic when a white Toyota Tazz with two male occupants offered them a lift,” said Hlathi.

“A firearm was pointed at her along the road and she was ordered not to scream. The men drove with the woman [and her child] to the bushes. One of the men raped the woman at knife-point in front of her child. Further information revealed is that the woman managed to bite the penis of the man during the ordeal.”

Both men drove off after the incident and the child was not harmed, added Hlathi.

The police appealed to health institutions to contact them if they found a man with an injured private part, said Hlathi.

A case of rape has been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made.

African News Agency/ANA