Probe after Mpumalanga teacher ‘accidentally’ drives into staff room, injuring learners and teachers

PRETORIA – Mpumalanga MEC for Education Bonakele Majuba was scheduled to visit a secondary school on Thursday, where two assistant teachers and two learners were injured after another teacher drove into the staff room. Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of education, Jasper Zwane said Majuba was visiting the school to gather more information about the circumstances that led to this incident.

“The Mpumalanga department of education has learnt with shock about an accident which happened at Kopanang secondary school at Emalahleni local municipality on Wednesday, 10 November afternoon,” Zwane said. “According to the preliminary information which still needs to be verified, it looks like a teacher accidentally drove into the staff room thereafter injured two assistant teachers and two learners. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.” Images shared by the Mpumalanga department of education showed a Mercedes-Benz sedan which had seemingly rammed into a building, causing extensive damage.

Ambulances can also be seen on the school premises with paramedics attending to the injured. In 2018, a 6-year-old Delft boy was saved by his 15-year-old cousin who managed to lift up a car under which the boy was trapped. Little Tyler Link landed under the vehicle while playing in the street. A neighbour, driving a white Fiat Uno, had reversed from his driveway in Elsenburg Street, in Voorbrug, when he accidentally drove over the boy, dragging him a few metres before coming to a stop.