Cape Town – Mpumalanga police have opened an investigation over the kidnapping of 13-year-old Katlego Marite in Witbank, said reports.

Kidnappers demanded a ransom of 15 Bitcoin for Katlego's "safe release". Bitcoin is cryptocurrency valued at almost R100 000 each.

"Do not involve the police. We are monitoring all your communications and movements," said the note.

"All 15 Bitcoins must be paid in full by midnight of 27 May 2018."

The note added that if the Bitcoins are not paid on time, Katlego will be hanged then decapitated and a video of his death will be sent to the parents.

Plz help find Katlego Marite aged 13.He was kidnapped Sunday, around 15h00 in Tasbet Park Ex1,Witbank, Mpumalanga, by a silver/Grey Toyota Corolla around my friends house well known to most as "Nkandla".

Kindly call 0607388298

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told reporters that the boy was playing with his friends when the incident occurred.

"A gold Toyota Corolla with three occupants stopped next to them. One of the men, dressed in black with a green jacket, grabbed the victim and dragged him to the vehicle before driving off with him," Hlathi told eNCA.

Hlathi said the heartbroken parents of the boy did not know what Bitcoin is.

Police have urged anyone with information that might help the investigation to contact Captain Africa Nyathi at 071 352 6007 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

