R50 000 offered for Dr Esther Mahlangu robbery suspect

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have issued a reward of R50 000 to anyone who can come forward with information regarding the robbery of respected Ndebele artist, Dr Esther Nostokana Mahlangu. Mahlangu, 87, was robbed and attacked at her residential place in Weldervrede near Siyabuswa on 19 March 2022 around 3pm.

Police said she was robbed of her personal firearm as well as undisclosed amount of cash. “During the robbery, the defenceless pensioner was reportedly assaulted and strangled where her hands were tied with a cord. The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7. 65 mm pistol as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys then fled the scene. “She was left helpless and she sustained some injuries on her face but was later found by her granddaughter who alerted neighbours,’’ police said in a statement.

Police said anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the robbed items as well as subsequent conviction of the suspect, is urged to come forward or call Colonel Ernest Maoka at 082 318 9843 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All received information will be treated as confidential. IOL