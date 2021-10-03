Robbers strike at Mpumalanga clinic

Rustenburg – Two gunmen made off with cellphones during a robbery at a clinic in Vosman on Sunday, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the two allegedly held security guards, staff and patients at gunpoint at the Empumelelweni Clinic in Vosman. They robbed them of their personal items, including cellphones, before fleeing the scene.

“During the said robbery the victims were reportedly assaulted. Meanwhile, others were sprayed with pepper spray whilst some security guards sustained injuries. The suspects are said to have then fled the scene with the robbed items,” he said. In the Western Cape, police said a suspected robber was shot dead, another wounded and three others arrested after they had robbed a shop at filling station along the N2 highway between Plettenberg Bay and the Tsitsikamma toll gates on Sunday. “Police members promptly responded and a shootout ensued with suspects firing at police. One suspect was fatally wounded and another sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

“Three other suspects were apprehended and are in police custody. A number of different calibre firearms were recovered as well as cash,“ spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said. In Rondebosch, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said seven people between the ages of 20 and 30 were expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday following their arrest on Friday for possession of an unlicensed firearm and being linked to a business robbery in Tableview. “Rondebosch police were alerted of two vehicles in their area whose occupants were acting suspiciously. They pursued the vehicles and on Milner Road they stopped the vehicles.