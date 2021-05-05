Security firm owner in court for alleged fraudulent sale of RDP houses

Johannesburg - The Hawks in Mpumalanga have arrested a well-known businessman for his alleged involvement in the fraudulent selling of RDP houses.

Fotoboy Makua, 55, owner of Foto Security company, was arrested in an early morning raid at his Mpumalanga home.

He is the second suspected in the matter and was taken to Middelburg Magistrate’s Court where he made his first appearance the same day for fraud and money laundering.

Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, of the Mpumalanga Hawks, said they linked Makua to Annica Van Staden, 46, an estate agent who was recently arrested after a year on the run, after skipping bail.

Annica Van Staden and Fotoboy Makua were allegedly involved in the fraudulent selling of RDP houses without the knowledge of the owners.

When Van Staden was found at her hiding place in Boksburg last week, she allegedly had all her luggage packed. Allegations are that she was ready to flee to Cape Town.

“It has now been established that the pair were working together when selling RDP houses without the knowledge of owners.

“The buyers allegedly paid money into Van Staden business trust account, trading as Housing First Eiendomme. As soon as the money was received into her account, it would be transferred to her private account and also to Makua’s account as well as others,” Sekgotodi.

Makua and Van Staden are expected back in court on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

More arrests have not been ruled out as investigations continue.