Security guard killed while farmer fights for life after shooting in Nelspruit

A security guard was killed and a farmer is fighting for his life following an early morning attack on a farm at Brondal, Nelspruit. Three others sustained minor injuries. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said emergency services responded to a shooting at the farm in Brondal just after 6am.

"When they arrived at the scene, they found a male security guard lying on the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead," Meiring said. The farmer was found lying in the kitchen and also sustained several gunshot wounds. "He was in a critical condition," Meiring said.

A second security officer and two women who were walking inside the home got away with minor injuries. Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions. He was airlifted to a hospital while the security officer was transported by ambulance. The two women were transported privately to a nearby hospital. The DA has expressed concern at the attack.

The party's Gillion Bosman said the incident again put the spotlight on farm attacks and the police's inability to prioritise the safety of the farming community. "It seems like the SAPS are not able to handle the increase in the murder rate in the province. This should be a priority," he said. Bosman said police need to establish specialised units to protect rural communities.