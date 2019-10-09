Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Middelburg - Seven people were killed and multiple others injured following a three-vehicle collision on the N4 highway between Van Dyksdrift and Samora Machel street in Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning, emergency service ER24 said. ER24 paramedic came across the incident at approximately 6am to find three vehicles on the scene and multiple people lying across the roadway, spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found seven people who sustained fatal injuries and multiple others who were injured. ER24 transported two patients to hospital for further medical care,” she said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA