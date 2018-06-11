Cape Town - A Nelspruit club has disputed claims that a man left a group of women with a bill of approximately R37 000 after a night out on the town.
A statement from Zero13 management on their Facebook page sought to set the record straight after the story of a group of 'slay queens' who were allegedly left in the lurch by a "blesser" started making the rounds on social media.
The video appears to show the partygoers debating how they were going to cough up the money for, amongst other things, 15 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich, a bottle of cognac and a bottle of 18-year-old single malt whiskey.