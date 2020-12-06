Stolen Ford Ranger hidden in brooms on the back of a truck destined for Mozambique

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga are looking for the driver of a truck following the discovery of a stolen Ford Ranger double cab bakkie hidden in a load of traditional brooms on a truck heading to Mozambique via the Lebombo border post.

Mpumalanga SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed that the video of the white Ford Ranger, which has gone viral on social media platforms, occurred on Saturday afternoon.

“It is believed that the driver was intending to cross the border to Mozambique with the stolen car. According to [SAPS] reports, the police at the border were busy with their duties when they noticed a suspicious white truck with Mozambican registration number plates fully loaded with traditional brooms,” said Mdhluli.

“The car track company activated their system and picked up a signal pointing to the truck which led to the search and recovery of the car. The police appreciate the partnership that exists between the SAPS and the car track company which has resulted in the recovery of many vehicles,” he said.

A stolen Ford Ranger bakkie was intercepted by the South African Police Service at the Lebombo border post with Mozambique. Photo: SAPS (Twitter)

“The driver [of the parked truck] was not available and members got information that he had gone to SARS [South African Revenue Service] offices to complete certain documents required when crossing the border with goods,” said Mdhluli.