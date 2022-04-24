Three nabbed for ‘smuggling’ dagga worth R94 000 into SA

Rustenburg – Three alleged border fence-jumpers were arrested for smuggling dagga worth about R94 000 on the black market into South Africa, Mpumalanga police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the trio aged between 57 and 61 were arrested on Saturday while crossing through the fence from eSwatini into South Africa, near the Oshoek border post.

According to the police report, the three suspects – two men and a woman – in a white Toyota single-cab bakkie entered South Africa through the fence, away from the port of entry. Officers were patrolling the area and spotted them, ordering the driver to stop. “Upon searching the bakkie, the officers discovered about three refuse bags filled with dagga weighing at about 22 442kg and estimated at about R94 256 on the street,” Mdhluli said. “The suspects were arrested and charged with dealing in dagga. Preliminary investigations point to the smuggling of dagga from the Kingdom of eSwatini into South Africa, but their mission was intercepted by the police.

“The bakkie was confiscated, as police believe that it was used in the commission of crime,” Mdhluli added. The trio is expected to appear in the Elukwatini Magistrate’s Court on Monday. ∎ In Gauteng, police said a man was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs in Eldorado Park on Saturday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said members of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit and the Joburg metro police department were tracing a wanted attempted murder suspect in Eldorado Park. "On arrival at a house in Eldorado Park, officers conducted a thorough search and found drugs that include Mandrax, zip, viagra and dagga estimated at bout R50 000 on the black market. “A suspect in the house was arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs,” Masondo said.

