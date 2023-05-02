Toddler’s body found in mealie-meal bag pulled by dogs in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A toddler’s decomposing body was found in a sack dragged by a pack of dogs in Mpumalanga. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said an alert community member saw the dogs dragging a loaded sack, and opened it to see its contents.

“On Friday 28 April, 2023, a community member who was near a chicken farm at Chweni, Kabokweni spotted dogs dragging a maize-meal bag. He was suspicious and chased the dogs away,” Mohlala said. “On inspection of the bag’s contents, he found the toddler’s body which was in the state of decomposition.” In a separate incident, police in Mpumalanga have retrieved a decomposing body of a human being around the Injaka Dam in Bushbuckridge.

Mohlala said the body was discovered on Friday, and the person’s identity is unknown at this stage. “The body which was covered with a sack was spotted by a community member who went out to fetch firewood at about 11am. The community member who made a gruesome discovery alerted police and medical practitioners who declared the person dead,” Mohlala said. “The person’s identity is unknown and police calls upon community members who might have their loved ones missing to contact Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Mashego on 082 469 1298 to arrange for the identification of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga have warned community members to avoid “the deadly” Injaka Dam and the Injaka forest “as rapes, robberies and murders have been reported in the past few days”. Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who is a mother of three, was arrested for attempted murder of her newborn baby. At the time, Mohlala said the horrific incident happened at the house of the woman’s male friend situated at Matangaleni Trust near Mkhuhlu.

“It is alleged that the pregnant woman from Bushbuckridge visited her male companion for the first time. “According to information, the male friend who was eager to meet her, made all necessary arrangements and they both met. On that fateful night, a few minutes before midnight, the woman responded to the call of nature and that was when the baby boy was born,” Mohlala said. “Thereafter, she allegedly tried to conceal the baby’s birth by throwing him in the pit toilet.”