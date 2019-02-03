File photo: ER24

NELSPRUIT - Two people died, two were critically injured, and several others were seriously injured when two minibus taxis collided head-on on the N4 near Valentia Park in Nelspruit in Mpumalanga on Saturday night, paramedics said, ER24 paramedics and multiple other services, along with fire and rescue services, were on the scene just after 9pm, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said on Sunday.

Four people were trapped in the vehicles. "Two showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival."

Two critically injured people had to be freed by rescue services before being treated with advanced life support interventions.

"Twenty-nine adult patients in total, with injuries ranging from moderate to serious, were treated on [the] scene and then transported to Barberton Hospital as well to a private hospital in the area."

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)