Mbombela - Two men died when a helicopter crashed near Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday afternoon, private emergency services provider ER24 reported.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the crash occurred in an open field along an un-named road in Delmas.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance Meiring said.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a small, wrecked helicopter in the middle of an open field," he said. "The tail of the aircraft was found approximately 150 metres away."

"On assessment, paramedics found two men lying in the wreckage. Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead by another service."

Meiring said the relevant services were on the scene to investigate.

African News Agency/ANA