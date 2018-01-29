Johannesburg - Two men, accused of kidnapping a 20-year-old woman at her home in Oggies, appeared in the Oggies Magistrate's Court on Monday, Mpumalanga police said.

Spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said the case against Sipho Alfred Msumba, 37, and Nolufefe Mbulana, 33, was postponed to February 5, for formal bail application. The men were remanded in custody.

On December 19, Msumba allegedly went to fetch his 39-year-old friend at her house in Oggies and left for Etwatwa.

"It is reported that Msumba allegedly assaulted her on several occasions and ended up stripping her phone that she may not contact her family. The victim managed to escape by telling the people who guarded her that she was going to a nearby spaza shop, while the suspect was not around," Sedibe said.

Msumba and Mbulana, and another accomplice, who is still at large, chased the woman and found her mother as well as her 20-year-old sister at home.

"They then tied her mother, assaulted her with a firearm demanding that she gave them her daughter, the escaped victim. They then abducted the 20-year-old young woman and threatened them that if she cannot bring the person they are looking for, they will kill her," Sedibe said.

"A manhunt for the kidnappers, comprising of Oggies Detectives, Tactical Response Team as well as Witbank Cluster Tracing Team was launched, hence the arrest."

