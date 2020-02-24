Two people were killed when a tanker truck veered out of control and rolled on the N11 Groblersdal road. Picture: ER24

Middelburg - Two men were killed when a tanker truck veered out of control and rolled on the N11 Groblersdal road about 40km from Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Sunday, paramedics said. Shortly before 10.30am, paramedics from ER24, local fire services, and Mpumalanga traffic service arrived on the scene where they found a tanker truck that overturned several times.

The tanker was lying on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

"Upon assessment, paramedics found that one of the occupants from the truck was ejected during the rollover. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

"A second occupant was found trapped inside the cabin. He sustained fatal injuries and was also declared dead on the scene," he said.