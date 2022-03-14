Two released on warning in R4.7m fraud and theft case

Rustenburg – Two men were released on warning over alleged R4.7 million theft and fraud, the Hawks, said. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Clive Lewarne, 54, and Anthony Lewarne, 57, were released on warning in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The two allegedly operated an investment scheme with a combined value of R4 796 595. They were arrested and are facing charges under the Riotous Assemblies Act, the Banks Act and the Consumer Protection Act. The case, incorporated into other cases involving the two accused, was postponed to May 20. In a separate incident, Captain Sekgotodi said a 32-year-old man linked to a burglary at the Hawks’ offices in Mbombela (Nelspruit) through fingerprints was arrested on Wednesday.

"It is alleged that on March 6, 2022 at about 7pm there was a housebreaking at the Hawks’ offices in Van Rensburg Street in Nelspruit. Officers from the Local Criminal Record Centre visited the crime scene and lifted fingerprints for linkages. “During the investigation, the suspect was positively linked to the crime scene. It was further established that he failed to appear in court on March 9, 2022 in connection with two housebreaking and theft incidents in Nelspruit in July, 2019 and November, 2021, respectively,” she said. The man was also linked to seven other housebreaking and theft cases which occurred between July, 2019 and December, 2021.

