Two sets of twins, aged 8 and 13, killed in Hendrina shack blaze

Durban - Two sets of twins, aged 8 and 13, were burnt to death in a fire at an informal settlement in Hendrina in Mpumalanga. The children were allegedly left in the care of their older brother for three days. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said authorities were called to the scene of a fire at the Marikana informal settlement in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said when they arrived at the scene, firefighters were at the scene, working to extinguish the blaze. "Unfortunately, two sets of twins, two boys and two girls, were certified dead. It is not yet confirmed what might be the cause of the fire, but loose cables were visible on the ground, which prompted a suspicion that there may have been an illegal connection of electricity," Selvy said.

Four children, aged 8 and 13, died in a shack blaze in Hendrina in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS He alleged that the children's 33-year-old mother had left them in the care of their 17-year-old brother three days ago. Selvy said when the fire broke out, the bother tried to save the lives of his siblings but couldn't as the fire was already at an advanced stage.

"The mother and the 17-year-old boy have been taken to hospital in Middelburg as they are in a state of shock. Police have registered an inquest, and the investigation is ongoing," Selvy said. IOL