Woman raped in Mpumalanga cemetery

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt after a 27-year-old woman was raped in a cemetery in the Masoyi area of Mpumalanga while she was walking to a bus stop on her way to work.

Mpumalanga SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the incident happened on Wednesday.

“The incident occurred whilst the woman was walking alone to a bus stop on her way to work. She told police that it was still dark when she saw someone walking in front of her and she thought it was another woman apparently also going to work,” said Hlathi.

“However, when she got closer, she realised that it was a male person and suddenly, the suspect produced a knife and forced her to the graveyard, where he raped her. An investigation into this matter is under way and police request assistance from the community to be able to arrest the suspect.”

The Mpumalanga SAPS is appealing to community members with information regarding the Masoyi cemetery rapist to contact Detective Sergeant Nkosinathi Sindane on 072 108 9454 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.