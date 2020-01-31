Johannesburg - A South African team have made the country proud by bagging the 5th International School Moot Court Competition,in Gdynia, Poland.

The Department of Basic Education has congratulated the participating pupils, which include Sureshka Naidoo and Caitlin Schwarer of Eden College, Nondumiso Ntshangase and Nosipho Dube of Mathubesizwe High School in KZN, Mihlali Precious Stotile and Ondele Bede of Holy Cross; Okhela Sigwela and Lizalise Dlomo of Hudson Park High School in the Eastern Cape.

Team South Africa competed with six other countries that included Bulgaria, Romania, Mongolia, St Maarten, USA and Venezuela.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the team were victorious in the final, after brushing aside Team USA.

“It was not the first time that South Africa was represented in the International Moot Court competition having participated in the previous last three editions of the competition, which were held in The Hague,” said Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said their department, along with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Human Rights Commission, had partnered to hold the ninth National Schools Moot Court Competition for high schoolers in Grade 10 and 11 in September last year.

“All high l were invited to enter a team of two learners, who prepared essays on a fictional Constitutional Court case, as both applicants and respondents to the case,” Mhlanga explained.

The Moot Fact for the 5th International School Moot Court was on: "Scene of Conflict over the past decade in Tabanath".

“It is not the first time South African learners have made the country proud in this competition. During the 2014, 2016 and 2018 chapters of the International Moot Court Competition, South Africa obtained second, first and best presenter award after a strong-willed fight against other countries,” said Mhlanga.

The team consisting of Sureshka Naidoo, Caitlin Schwarer of Eden College, Nondumiso Ntshangase, Nosipho Dube of Mathubesizwe High School in KZN, Mihlali Precious Stotile, Ondele Bede of Holy Cross; Okhela Sigwela, Lizalise Dlomo of Hudson Park High School in the Eastern Cape, defeated Team USA in the finals.

The team traveled to Poland as a team of 15, consisting of eight pupils and seven officials.

The team is expected to arrive at OR Tambo International On Sunday, and Mhlanga has called on Mzansi to give the pupils a heroes welcome.

“The SA team will arrive back in the country on Sunday and we urge South Africans to welcome them as heroes and heroines following this outstanding achievement in Gdynia, Poland,” he said.

The team consisting of Sureshka Naidoo, Caitlin Schwarer of Eden College, Nondumiso Ntshangase, Nosipho Dube of Mathubesizwe High School in KZN, Mihlali Precious Stotile, Ondele Bede of Holy Cross; Okhela Sigwela, Lizalise Dlomo of Hudson Park High School in the Eastern Cape, defeated Team USA in the finals.